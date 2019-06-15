PMCO 2019: Indian Tigers Secures 2nd Win in Vikendi Map by Killing Team Soul in last Play zone

PMCO India Finals 2019

By winning the First Match of PMCO Day 1 Erangel, Indian Tigers decided again to dominate the battlefield and add some more victory points for their Team. This time Indian Tigers again did a hotdrop but luckily there squad was only to land and loot the location.

Highlights of Match 2 (Vikendi) PMCO India Finals 2019:

In the starting of match Soul Owais tried to fight with Daku Clan but he was unsuccessful to find any kill.

In the 2nd match, First kill was from GodL clan by Sidhu to LFP clan.

In the 2nd match one major strategy was clearly noticeable that majority of the players dropped in the center of the map to take the advantage of play zone.

The first drop landed on the South of the map near the seacoast having the most powerful weapon of PUBG Mobile i.e. AWM.

Every player tried to use G36C for long and medium range fights. Due to the low recoil, this was the most used AR in this match.

Soul Mortal engaged with Brawl Clan and find some entry frags using Molotov.

During the fight between Soul and Brawl Clan, Novaking knocked the Soul Viper and immediately finished him to gain some points in leader board. However, in the next moment Soul Mortal also killed Novaking and took the revenge of his teammate.

Smokie Op knocked out the deadliest player of this tournament i.e. Daljit from IND Clan when there were 58 players were alive.

This time also, Soul Mortal with his outstanding skills performed very well. He managed to eliminate the whole PAIN Clan which gives Soul Team some extra points on the leader board.

On the other hand, Team Tigers the winner of first match were also dominating the battlefield which resulted in the elimination of Team ORB by Team Tigers.

In the last circle, again there was a face off between Team Tigers and Soul. This was very intense 4vs3 moment.

This time Soul Mortal tried to make the cover of UAZ in the last circle. But he was unsuccessful as Team Tiger immediately killed the whole Team Soul with very brilliant Rifle Spray.

This time again, Indian Tiger secured the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner for their Team.

Stats of Match 2 (Vikendi):

Winner: Team Tigers

MVP of the Match: Soul Owais with 16 kills

Points of Winner Team: 39 (Team Tigers)

Points of Second Team: 37 (Team Soul)

Points of Third Team: 21 (Team IND)

PMCO Leaderboard Match 2