PMCO 2019: Soul Mortal and his Team Speaks About Team Soul's Strategies in PMCO India Finals 

Team Soul is one of the favorites to win the PMCO 2019 India division final. And in this PUBG Mobile Club Open, they spoke about their new in-game strategies and how they are going to target other teams and take Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. First, let's take a look at the players:

Team Soul Members:

Soul Mortal: His real name is Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal as most people know him by his in-game character name. He lives in Mumbai with his mother and brother. He is the IGL (in-game leader) of Team Soul and his responsibility is to take short calls and decision in the game. He mainly plays as a scout and an assaulter in PUBG Mobile.

Soul Ronak: His real name is Harpreet Singh Janjuha aka Soul Ronak. He also lives in Mumbai and his age is 20 years. His in-game role is mainly a Sniper but his assaulting skills are also very good.

Soul Viper: His real name is Yash Soni and lives in Mumbai. His in-game role is mainly a secondary Sniper and Assaulter. He plays with two-finger control and has great game sense.

Soul Owais: His real name is Mohammed Owais Lakhani and lives in Mumbai. He is a 5-finger claw player and is a great close combat assaulter. He is one of the best assaulters in the Indian PUBG Mobile community.

Team Soul PMCO Strategies:

In their interview, Team Soul revealed that for the PMCO India finals, they have changed their strategies of landing and attacking in the game. They said that since most of the people know about their usual landing spots, their rotations and tactics, they will prefer not to go to Gergopol and play tactically from other locations.

While Soul Mortal said that he wants to relive his PMIS (PUBG Mobile India Series) moment where he killed his opponents with a grenade and won this championship. Team Soul also revealed that they were trying out new strategies in Semi-Finals of PMCO and the main target was to only stay in the top 16.

Currently, Team Soul is on 1st Place in PMCO India standings with 147 points. They have the most number of kills in Day 1 of the PMCO finals. Stay tuned for Day 2 updates right here on Sportskeeda.

