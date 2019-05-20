PMCO 2019: Top 10 Players in PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 With Most Kills

Image courtesy: Pubg Mobile website

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has seen neck to neck battles in its regional Semi-Finals. The top teams have really stretched their limits to win and qualify for the next stage of the event. TeamInsidious who were leading the week 1 of the Semis were beaten by The Brawlers who now are top contenders with 382 points. TeamInsidious are placed second on the PMCO 2019 points table with 331 points, followed by Hydra and Team Soul.

Although all the players have performed well, there are some who have stood out from the rest for having the most kills in the total matches played. These players have really shown tremendous amount of skill and talent in the shooting and gameplay department of PUBG Mobile. We have put together top 10 players who have scored the most kills in their recent matches at PMCO 2019.

#1 InsCartoonzz (Aradhay Gupta) from Team Insidious has got 40 kills in 16 matches. He also has the most damage of any player at the tournament.

#2 BrawlDark (Hrithik Saxena) from The Brawlers has got 35 kills in 16 matches. He also has the third most damage in the tournament.

#3 BrawlFrost (Prasoon Pallav) from The Brawlers has got 33 kills in 16 matches. He also has the second most damage in the tournament.

#4 InsSmxkieop (Shekhar Patil) from Team Insidious has got 29 kills in 16 matches. He is also in the top 10 bracket for his total damage output.

#5 ItMavi (Harmandeep Singh) from team Indian Tigers has got 29 kills in 16 matches. He is also in the top 10 bracket for his total damage output.

#6 SoulOwais (Mohammed Owais Lakhani) from Team Soul has got 29 kills in 16 matches. He is also in the top 10 bracket for his total number of headshots.

#7 EvilCavesharco (Ravi Dutt) from team Evil Big Fellas has got 27 kills in 16 matches. He also has rank 15 in the headshots department.

#8 HydraBhishma (Bhishma Tapan Shah) from team Hydra has got 27 kills in 16 matches. He also has rank 5 in the headshots department.

#9 EvilJembty (Arashmeet Sandhu) from team Evil Big Fellas has got 26 kills in 16 matches. He also has rank 5 in the most damage output department.

#10 TeamindAljitsk (Daljit Singh) from team Team IND has got 25 kills in 16 matches. He also has rank 5 tied with Hydra Bhishma in the headshots department.

Honorable mention goes to TeamindTrance (Kaustubh Walia) from TeamIND who has got 24 kills in 16 matches and SoulMortal (Naman Sandeep Mathur) from Team Soul who has got 24 kills in 16 matches. Team Soul also had a miracle comeback in the Semis and are currently looking strong contenders to win the PMCO 2019.

