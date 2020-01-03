PMCO 2020: Registration begins for PMCO Spring Split 2020

The registration process of one of the biggest PUBG Mobile LAN tournaments, PMCO Spring Split 2020, has started as confirmed by PUBG Mobile via its official social media handles. The players who want to participate in this event can register with their teams from 3rd January to 21st January.

Here are the complete details of the registration process of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020.

Registration Process of PMCO Spring Split 2020

The registration process for PMCO Spring Spring 2020 is different from PMCO Spring Split 2019. To register for PMCO Spring Split 2020, follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the PMCO Spring Split 2020 registration link.

Get your team that is going to compete and assign a name to the squad.

Register your squad on the link provided in the above steps.

After that, your squad will have to play PUBG Mobile in-game qualifiers that will take place from 23rd January to 2nd February.

During the PUBG Mobile in-game qualifiers, your squad will have to play at least eight games.

The top eight games with the highest points will be considered for the final standings from where up to 32 teams will qualify following which the top teams will proceed to the group stage.

Note: The registration details for Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Hongkong China, Macau China regions are yet to be announced by the officials