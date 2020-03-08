PMCO CIS Group Stage: Day 5 results and overall standings

The fifth day of the PMCO CIS Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches attracted a fair amount of excitement. The group stage for CIS is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group D (total 16 teams) battled it out on the fifth day of the group stage. A total of fifth matches were played, and at the end of the day, KONINAPOWER topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 198 points. 6Q Team and Team Unique followed them with 197 and 189 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the fifth day of the PMCO CIS Group Stage 2020.

#1 KOMINAPOWER 198 Points

#2 6Q TEAM 197 Points

#3 TEAM UNIQUE 189 Points

#4 DREAMEATERS 152 Points

#5 NORTHERN LIGHTS 125 Points

#6 BRO MOBILE GAMING 124 Points

#7 F13 TEAM 119 Points

#8 PRIES GAMING 118 Points

#9 TEAMCH 118 Points

#10 MKERS 105 Points

#11 RUSH TEAM 100 Points

#12 RELAX TEAM 92 Points

#13 MARAUSDERS 87 Points

#14 TEAM EQ 86 Points

#15 BIG MAD GUYS 82 Points

#16 PAIN TEAM 81 Points

PMCO CIS group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.