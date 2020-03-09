PMCO CIS Group Stage: Day 6 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The sixth day of the PMCO CIS Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches attracted a fair amount of excitement. The group stage for CIS is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualifying teams from Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group D (total 16 teams) battled it out on the sixth day of the group stage. A total of four matches were played, and at the end of the day, DREAMEATERS topped the leaderboard with four chicken dinners and 241 points. KOMINAPOWER and 6Q TEAM followed them with 198 and 197 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the sixth day of the PMCO CIS Group Stage 2020.

PMCO CIS Group Stage Day 6 Overall Standings

#1 DREAMEATERS 241 Points

#2 KOMINAPOWER 198 Points

#3 6Q TEAM 197 Points

#4 TEAM UNIQUE 189 Points

#5 NORTHERN LIGHTS 177 Points

#6 BRO MOBILE GAMING 154 Points

#7 GODSENT 130 Points

#8 PAIN TEAM 130 Points

#9 F13 TEAM 119 Points

#10 PRIES GAMING 118 Points

#11 TEAMCH 118 Points

#12 MARAUDERS 110 Points

#13 ROYALE SQUAD 106 Points

#14 MKERS 105 Points

#15 RUSH TEAM 100 Points

#16 AVERMEDIATEAM 99 Points

PMCO CIS group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.