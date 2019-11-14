×
PMCO Fall Split 2019: List of 16 teams competing in the Global Prelims announced

Aarthi Venkatesh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
14 Nov 2019, 16:06 IST

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins to take place at Delhi on 6th and 7th of November 2019
PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins to take place at Delhi on 6th and 7th of November 2019

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is currently hosting the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019, and the Global Prelims are all set to take place at Malaysia from 23rd to 25th November.

The Global Prelims will bring together 16 teams from 10 regions to battle it out for a ticket to the Grand Finals. The teams participating are those that earned the 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th place during Regional Finals.

Post a gripping tournament spread over three days, three teams that top the charts will earn their seats to compete at the PMCO Fall Split 2019 Grand Finals.

A list of teams that will compete at the Global Prelims has been announced by PUBG Mobile Esports today, on 14 November 2019. The list comprises of one team each from China, South America, MENA, Japan, Korea and the wildcard region, two teams each from North America and Europe, and three teams each from South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Here's the full roster of teams that will be competing at the PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Prelims:

  1. Victory Five - China
  2. Tempo Storm - North America
  3. Omen Elite - North America
  4. RED Canios Kalunga - South America
  5. Swat69 - MENA
  6. Godskilla - Wildcard
  7. Futbolist - Europe
  8. Asterion Myth - Europe
  9. IND - South Asia
  10. INS - South Asia
  11. SynerGE - South Asia
  12. Biogetron RA - SEA
  13. Orange Esports.CG - SEA
  14. MEGA Esports - SEA
  15. DeToNator - Japan
  16. Party Gaming - Korea

