PMCO Fall Split 2019: Malaysia's Yoodo Gank to represent the country at Global Finals

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 14 Nov 2019, 18:41 IST

Team Yoodo Gank with their ticket to the Grand Finals of PMCO Fall Split 2019 (Image: Digital News Asia)

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is currently hosting the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019, and the Global Finals will be taking place at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur from 29th November to 1st December. The finals will bring together 16 teams who will fight it out at the battlegrounds to win the prestigious PMCO Fall Split 2019 title and a prize pool of $500,000.

The 16 rosters who'll be competing at the Global Finals will comprise of two teams each from South Asia and Southeast Asia, one team each from all the other regions, three from the Global Prelims, and one team representing Malaysia.

Yoodo Gank has emerged as the best among the five Malaysian teams at PMCO Fall Split 2019 Southeast Asia League and have directly qualified to compete at the Global Finals. The team secured a total of 590 points with 212 kills.

According to a report by Digital News Asia, Yoodo Gank will be celebrating their win by giving away 1000 PUBG Mobile in-game clothing.

