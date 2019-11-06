PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 1; Fnatic wins the game pushing SouL to #2 in match 5

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 06 Nov 2019, 20:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Top 5 players of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 1 Match 5; Fnatic's Sc0utOP emerged as the MVP

The fifth match of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place at Miramar in third-person perspective. This was a match between Groups B and C. While the rosters in Group C have warmed up their gameplay in Miramar by playing a match against Group A, this match marks the first in the map for those in Group B for the day. The flight path for this match passed across the western part of the map from LA Cobreria through Los Higos. The first zone of the match was a little to the western part of the map bounded by Los Leones, Valle del Mar El Poco and Junkyard.

Soltisquad's SOLTIxNiMA landed the first blow of the game by taking down Team IND's INDkRAt0s with M16A4 and the latter team was left with just three players moments after the game had begun. While FnaticSc0utOP killed Mxencore with a frag grenade, GodlikeDaksh took down Mxswag with an AKM.

Group C's TeamINS were the first squad to be wiped out of South Asia Playins day one's fifth match as the final blows were landed by ReckoningRiser and MymvampireOP. Team Mega x were also entirely taken down shortly after this.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins Day 1: Match 5 summary

With 8Bit eliminated at #8, SouL's ReGelTos was killed by team INS and m0rTeL were taken down by Team IND's deLjitSK with a Scar-L, immediately after. Eventually, while SouL's ClutchGod smartly took down iNSANE's KayO, he ended up fighting a 3v1 against Fnatic. The latter team then ganged up against him and earned the Chicken Dinner.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 1 points table

Fnatic wins the game pushing SouL to #2 in Match 5

Match 3- Miramar TPP

Fnatic: 10 kills and 30 points SouL: 8 kills and 22 points GODLIKE: 12 kills and 20 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 1 Match 5 standings

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.