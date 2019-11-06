PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 1; OR down at #13, Fnatic backs #2 and ETG Brawlers win match 3

Overall standings after the third match.

The third match of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place at Miramar in third-person perspective. This was a match between Groups A and C. While the rosters in Group A have warmed up by playing two matches, this match marked the first for those in Group C for the day. The flight path for this match passed almost across the heart of the map from Torre Ahumada through Minas del Sur. The first zone of the match, however, was concentrated on the northeastern part of the map bounded by Campo Militar, Impala, Los Leones and Power Grid.

Nepali Ho Ni's NHnDisconnecT landed the first blow of the game by taking down Team Mayhem's Mymitskk with a Micro Uzi and the latter team was left with just three players seconds after the game had begun. Eventually, SynerGE Retribution too ended up losing one player quite early in the game and Team Reckoning's Riser got knocked off outside the play zone.

Group C's SoltiSquad was the first squad to be wiped out of South Asia Playins day one's third match. The team was fighting it out with Team IND and the latter team had successfully eliminated them even though Group B's Mega x was trying to intervene. Nepali Ho Ni and Team Reckoning were taken down by their opponents moments later.

Team Orange Rock, which had performed exceedingly well in the group stages, were taken down ito the thirteenth position. Entity Gaming, Fnatic and ETG Brawlers were the last three surviving teams in Miramar. While ETG wiped out Entity by taking down Neo, they were fighting a 2v3 against Fnatic. While a grenade and sprays killed Fnatic's Owais, ETG Brawlers ganged up against ParitOsh and earned their third Chicken Dinner for the day!

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 1 points table

ETG. Brawlers, Fnatic and Entity Gaming claim the top 3 positions in match three.

Match 3- Miramar TPP

ETG. Brawlers: 14 kills and 34 points Fnatic: 5 kills and 19 points Entity Gaming: 8 kills and 18 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 1 Match 3 standings

