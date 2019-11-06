PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 1; SouL down at #16, OR drops at #14 and ETG Brawlers emerge as winners of Match 1

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins Day 1

The first match of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place at Erangel in third-person perspective. The flight path for this match passed right across the heart of the map from Severny through Sosnovka Military Base. The first zone of the match too was fairly around the centre of the map bounded by Gatka, Severny, Mylta Power and the water body to the south of the map in front of the Military island.

RIP Official's RipSKYYY landed the first blow of the game by taking down Orange Rock's ORSandhu with a pistol and the latter team was left with just three players seconds after the game had begun. Eventually, one of the most powerful teams in the game, 8Bit Rampage, ended up losing one player.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins Day 1: Match 1 summary

Group A's TrustDProcess was the first squad to be wiped out of South Asia Playins day one's first match. The team was duelling with ORB Official and the latter team had successfully eliminated them even though Group B's Mega x was trying to intervene.

Team SouL was taken down by SynerGE Retribution. MortaL, Viper and Regaltos were knocked off by the latter team and were killed eventually leaving ClutchGOD as SouL's last survivor. However, he was taken down by SYNmusT and team SouL turned out to be the second team to get eliminated from the game. Team Orange Rock, one of the top-scoring teams in the group stages, was down in fourteenth position, wiped out by Zero Degree.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 1 Match 1 points table

ETG Brawlers emerge as winners of South Asia Playins Day 1's first match

Fan-favourites drop the bottom ten: Team SouL backs the 16th position, OR down to 14th and 8Bit Rampage secures 10th position

Match 1- Erangel TPP

ETG. Brawlers: 13 kills and 33 points SynerGE: 7 kills and 21 points Zero Degree: 10 kills and 20 points

Top 5 players of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 1

