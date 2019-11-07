PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 2; ETG Brawlers win another chicken dinner, SouL backs #5 and 8Bit secures #4 in match 7

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins Day 2

The seventh match of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place in third-person perspective. This was a match between Groups A and C.

While the rosters from both these groups played against each other in maps Erangel and Vikendi yesterday, this match marked their first in the map Miramar.

The flight path for this match passed diagonally across the map from locations Puerto Paraiso through LA Cobreria. The first zone of the match, however, was a little to the north-western part of the map bounded by Torre Ahmuda, Ladrillera and ruins in Miramar.

Overall standings post PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 1

Important instances from PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 1

ETG Brawlers' WtgBRAWnova landed the first blow of the game by taking down Zero Degree's ZeDpAansingh with an AKM; the latter team was left with just three players minutes after the game had begun. Team OR Official's Meddog finished off iNSANE's KayO moments later, using the same weapon.

Team GODLIKE from Group B was the first squad to be wiped out of South Asia Playins Day 2 as the final blows were landed by the players of Entity Gaming. Teams Entity Gaming and SynerGE Retribution were then wiped out by teams RIP Official and ORB Official respectively.

Players from teams ETG Brawlers, RIP Official and ORB Official emerge as Top 5 players

Fan favourites SouL and Orange Rock exited the game in a 1v1 duel between SouLVipeR and ORsandhu. Elementrix, ETG Brawlers and ORB Official were the last surviving teams.

ETG Brawlers totally stole the show by wiping out both the teams and earned another Chicken Dinner with a whopping 16 kills.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 1 points table

ETG Brawlers emerge as winners of South Asia Playins Day 2's first match

Match 7 - Miramar TPP

1. ETG Brawlers: 16 kills and 36 points

2. Elementrix: 10 kills and 24 points

3. ORB Official: 8 kills and 16 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 1 Standings

