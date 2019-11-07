PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 2; ETG makes an early exit, Soul finishes #12, Godlike wins game 8

ETG.Brawlers is leading the table

The eighth match of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place in Delhi.The match was played in the map Sanhok third-person perspective between Groups A and B. The flight path for the game was from east to west, and was right across the heart of the map. This meant that every high priority location, such as Paradise Resort and Bootcamp, was accessible for players to drop and loot. The first play zone circled locations including Kampong, Paradise Resort, and Mognai.

Entity Gaming suffered an early loss of 3 members in the first minute of the game after their failed duel against Elementrix. Shryder made an insane play near the cliff as he eliminated three members of ETG. Brawlers. This was the first game where ETG. Brawlers made a next to nothing impact. While Elementrix wiped out three members of team SouL leaving Viper as the only survivor of the team, he too got knocked off outside the playzone later in the game.

Orange Rock fought a close 2v2 with team Mega X but the latter team's clever gameplay led to their elimination. Group B's Godlike had a playzone advantage towards the end of the game, and both ORB Official and Megastars couldn’t pull off causing damage to their squad. Goldike eventually emerged as the winners of Match 8 and earned their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins Day 2: Match 8 summary

Teams that had been succesful through out the tournament including ETG.Brawlers, Entity Gaming and TrustDProcess played apassive game and did not display their dominance in this match. Elementrix put up an impressive gameplay in this match and ended up a whopping eleven kills.

Match 8 - Sanhok TPP

1. Godlike: 5 kills and 25 points

2. ORB Official: 5 kills and 19 points

3. Megastars: 5 kills and 15 points

Godlike secured their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament

8 Bit had another dissapointing game

