PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 2; Fnatic down to #12, Orange Rock finishes third and Team INS wins match 9

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins Day 2

The ninth match of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place at New Delhi. The round was held in the Miramar map in third-person perspective. This was a match between Groups A and B. While the rosters from both these groups played against each other in maps Miramar and Sanhok on 7 November, Wednesday, this match marks their first against each other in the map Vikendi. The flight path for this match passed across the north-eastern part of the map from through. The first zone of the match, however, ended up in the south-western part of the map ironically, bounded by Vihar, Villa, Cantra and the water body to the south of the island.

Important instances from PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 9

Overall Standings post PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 9

Reckoning Esports' ReckoningDon landed the first blow of the game by taking down a player from Elementrix and the latter team was left with just three players moments after the game had begun. The former team's Riser was taken down almost around the same moment.

Group C's Team Fnatic too lost their two players including OWAIS and Sc0utOP relatively early in the game. Their last surviving players were wiped out by ETG Brawlers even though the former managed to knock down one of the latter team's players. Fnatic thus became the first quad to walk out of Match 9. Mega Stars managed to wipe out the top-scoring ETG Brawlers with the theam's FinalBoss taking the final blow.

Top 5 players of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 9

Nepali Ho Ni, Team INS and Orange Rock werethe last three surviving teams of Match 9. Wiping out both OR and Nepali Ho Ni, Team INS emerged as the winners of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Match 9 in the map Vikendi with 10 kills.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 9 points table

Team INS emerged as the winners of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Match 9 in the map Vikendi with 10 kills

Match 9- Vikendi TPP

Team INS: 10 kills and 30 points Nepali Ho Ni: 8 kills and 22 points Team IND: 8 kills and 16 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Match 9 Standings

