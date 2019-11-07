PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 2; INS wins the game 10, Fnatic finishes #15, ETG finishes #16

ETG.Brawlers is leading the table

The tenth match of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place in Delhi. The match was played on the Erangel map between Group A and Group C teams. The flight path for the game was from Zharki to the Military Base, and areas like Ghatka, School, and Pochinki were near the plane trajectory.

Daljitsk won the MVP of the game

TRUSTDPROCESS and FNATIC were the only teams outside the first play zone, and every other team was already inside it. ORMavi fell prey to early elimination, as were caught out by ReckoningDave in a building.

RECKONING Esports wiped out ETG.BRAWLERS to secure the first squad wipe of the game. Team INS fought a close battle against TRUSTDPROCESS, where INS came victorious. MEGASTAR’s Aviiii made an exceptional play around a compound as he single-handedly knocked out three members of Fnatic.

Entity Gaming also had to face an early elimination as their squad was wiped out by INS. A huge fight broke between 5 times near the river, but only IND came out unscathed. ORB Official and IND were the only teams remaining in the final circle, and it IND who came victorious.

IND racked up 20 kills in the game, which is the maximum by any team in this tournament. IND’s Daljitsk was the MVP as he ended the game with 10 kills. FNATIC and ETG.BRAWLERS underperformed in the game as both the team got eliminated early. However, both teams are comfortably sitting in the top half of the table and almost through the next round.

IND won its first Chicken Dinner of the tournament.

Match 10 - Erangel TPP

1. IND: 20 kills and 40 points

2. ORB Official: 3 kills and 17 points

3. Megastars: 3 kills and 13 points

Fnatic was eliminated early

