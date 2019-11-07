PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 2; Reckoning Esports wins game 12, Soul finishes #13, IND finishes #3

ETG.BRAWLERS are leading the table at the end of Playin stage

The twelfth match of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place in Delhi. The match was played on the Erangel map between Group B and Group C teams. The flight path for the game was from north to south and was right across the heart of the map. This meant that every high priority location, such as Pohincki, Military Base and School, were accessible for players to drop and loot. The first play zone circled Military Base, Ferry Pier, and Mylta Power, but most of the teams were already in the zone, so there was no additional pressure.

match statistics

The match started with MymRedz securing the first kill of the game. Soul played a very passive early game as they wanted to secure a high position in the game. The game turned into a kill-fest very quickly and MEGA X was the first team to get eliminated.

IND played an aggressive game, and even though they finished at third, they had the most kills (10) in the game. Soul was eliminated in the chaos, and they had to settle with the 13th position. Nepali Ho Ni had an intense battle with Reckoning Esports at the end of the game, and Reckoning surprised everyone to secure their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament. Fnatic and 8 Bit did not make an impact in the game, and both the teams faced an early elimination. This was the last game of the Playin stage, and the competition will resume tomorrow with the regional-finals.

Reckoning Esports won their first chicken dinner of the tournament

Match 12 - Erangel TPP

1. Reckoning Esports: 6 kills and 26 points

2. Nepali Ho Ni: 6 kills and 20 points

3. IND: 10 kills and 15 points

8 Bit finished at 15th position

