PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Playins Day 2 Match 11; SouL departs early, Fnatic backs #4, IND finishes at #2 and 8Bit secures a win

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 07 Nov 2019, 19:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins Day 2

The 11th match of the PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins took place in map Sanhok in third-person perspective. This was a match between Groups C and B.

While the rosters from both these groups played against each other in maps Miramar and Vikendi yesterday, this match marked their first against each other in Sanhok.

The flight path for this match passed across the western part of the map from locations Sahmee through Ha Tinh. The first zone of the match, however, was almost to the centre of the map bounded by locations including Mongai, Lakawi, Ruins and Ha Tinh.

Overall standings post PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 11

Important incidents from Day 2 Match 11

SynerGE's SGE SGEseervi landed the first blow of the game by taking down iNSANE's OmeGA; the latter team was left with just three players minutes after the game had begun. Teams Reckoning Esports and SoltiSquad ended up losing one and two players respectively, moments later.

While Group B's SouL ganged up against Reckoning Esports and wiped them out with two of their players knocked, team Blind spotted them and took the squad down. SouL was thus the second squad to walk out of Match 11.

Top 5 players of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 11

Fnatic's Paritosh was taken down by SynerGE's shrydaR, and Ronak was taken down by austinx. Teams 8Bit and IND later ganged up against those two teams and wiped them out completely.

In a close-range battle between 8Bit and IND, the former team emerged successful and grabbed their first chicken dinner in two days.

Advertisement

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 11 points table

8Bit emerged as the winners of South Asia Playins Day 2 Match 11

Match 11 - Sanhok TPP

1. Fnatic: 10 kills and 30 points

2. SouL: 8 kills and 22 points

3. GODLIKE: 12 kills and 20 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 11 Standings

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.