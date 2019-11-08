PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 1; Fnatic loses early, SouL bags #3 ETG. Brawlers #2 and IND secures a win

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals was held in Delhi, India. The first match of SA Regional Finals Day 1 took place in the map Erangel in third-person perspective. The flight path for this match was across the south-eastern part of the map from locations Sonsnovka Military Base through Stalber and Kameshki. The first zone of the match, however, was to the western part of the map bounded by locations including Shooting Range, Farm, Primosrsk and the water body to the west of the island.

Important incidents from SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 1

ETG Brawlers landed the first blow of the game with EtgBRAWiconic knocking out GodLike's kikiOP and EtgBRAWsangwan killing him with his vehicle. The latter team was left with just three players minutes after the game had begun.

Team SynerGE picked a fight with Mayhem and they became the first squad to walk out of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1's first match. It was a fight that SynerGE could have avoided very easily and could end up costing them their ticket to the Global Finals. Teams Godlike and Nepali Ho Ni were wiped out moments later.

While Fnatic was rapidly losing players, Sc0utOP took a clever decision by fleeing the fight scene, he had to face SouL's reGaLTos. Although he managed to knock out the latter and heal himself, he had to go out in the open to escape the zone. He was eventually killed by SouL's ClutchGod when he advanced to kill reGaLTos.

Top 5 players of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 1

Teams SouL, ETG. BRawlers and IND were the last three surviving teams of Match 1. While SouL's ClutchGod died outside the play zone cleverly without allowing the other teams to add another kill point, team ETG Brawlers lost to IND which secured their first chicken dinner of SA Regional Finals Day 1 with a composed and clever strategy.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 1 points table

Team IND won PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 1, ETG and SouL back following positions

Match 1 - ErangelTPP

IND: 6 kills and 26 points ETG. Brawlers: 7 kills and 21 points SouL: 7 kills and 17 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 1 Standings

