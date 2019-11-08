PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 11: SouL exits #9, Brawlers down to #15, Fnatic bags #3 while Entity Gaming secures a win

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Playins Day 2 Match 11

The PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals is taking place at Delhi, India. The fifth match of the SA Regional Finals Day 1 took place in the map Vikendi in third-person perspective.

The flight path for this match passed across the southern part of the map from locations Hot Springs through Vihar. The first zone of the match, however, was to the west of the map bounded by locations including Krichas, Dino Park, Dobro Mesto and the water body to the west of the island.

Overall standings post Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 5

Important incidents from Day 1 Match 5

Team SouL and ORB picked a close-range fight even before the play zone was formed. SouL's MortaL and ClutchGOD were knocked down by the team, but ORB they ended up losing MaxKush as Regaltos killed him. SouL eventually went on to complete the revenge and wipe out their opponents' entire squad, making ORB the first team to walk out of match 5.

Even before team SouL could nurse themselves back to health, team Megastars wiped them out with ease. The team, however, had managed to secure five points from kills and position before they died, and the fans would hope they recover the loss of points in a match or two.

Top 5 players of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 5

The first two drops of the match were on the water body to the west of the island, making it difficult for players to loot them. The game was one of the most fast-paced games of the last three days, leaving just eight surviving teams a few minutes after the start.

While Fnatic lost Sc0utOP in a fight with SynerGE fairly early during the game, the remaining three players of the crowd-favourite team managed to survive and make it to the top 3.

Teams Entity Gaming, Fnatic and Elementrix were the last three surviving teams of the game with two, three and three players respectively. Fnatic were taken down by Entity Gaming, with AmAn landing the final blow.

Entity Gaming registered a historic win in a 1v3 situation against Elementrix as AmAn took down the team's JunioR, while the other two players were knocked down. That gave Entity their second chicken dinner for the day.

MCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 5 points table

Match 5 - Vikendi TPP

Entity Gaming: 15 kills and 35 points Elementrix: 6 kills and 20 points Fnatic: 8 kills and 18 points

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.