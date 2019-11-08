PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 2; Trustdprocess wins the game, Soul finishes #12, Fnatic finishes #9

Trustdprocess won game 2.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals was held in Delhi, India. The second match of SA Regional Finals Day 1 took place in the map Sanhok from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match was across the south-western part of the map from locations Sahmee, Na Kham and Ruins. The first playzone formed near the North-East side of the map, and since Sanhok is a small map, no team had to rush inside the zone immediately.

ORB Official’s Mazik took down Sangwan from ETG.Brawlers to secure the first kill of the game. Team Soul also lost Regaltos to Elementrix as he was caught out of position. This resulted in Soul playing passive throughout the game but this did not pay off for them as they were eliminated by Trustdprocess. Fnatic stuck with their tactic, where Scout separated from the team but this backfired as Entity Gaming’s Jonathan eliminated Scout.

ETG.Brawlers had a disappointing game.

The remaining members of Fnatic rushed inside the safe zone but team IND, who was camping right at the edge of the zone eliminated them. However, this was also the end for IND in the game as Trustdprocess acted as a party spoiler in the fight between Fnatic and IND. Entity Gaming and Trustdprocess were the last two remaining teams in the game, and it was Trustdprocess came victorious. Entity Gaming had a man advantage in the final zone but they misplayed a bit as Entity’s Ghatak was separated from the team and players from Trustdprocess took full advantage of this situation by grouping. Entity Gaming had to settle for the second position but they racked up most kills in the game.

TDPutsarGa won the MVP for game 2.

Match 2- Sanhok TPP

TRUSTDPROCESS:11 kills and 31 points ENTITY GAMING: 12 kills and 26 points SYNERGE: 8 kills and 18 points

