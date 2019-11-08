PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 3; Brawlers depart first, SouL down to #6, Fnatic drops to #8 as Entity Gaming secure a win

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 3

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals is happening in Delhi, India. While the second match in the map Sanhok almost toppled the standings upside down, the third match of SA Regional Finals Day 1 took place in the map Miramar from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match passed across the southern part of the map from locations Junkyard through Valle del Mar. The first zone of the match too was at the south of the map bounded by locations including Los Leones, Los Higos, El Pozo and Valle del Mar.

Overall standings post-PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 3

Important incidents from SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 3

Team Entity landed the first blow of the match by taking down a player from team SynerGE and the latter team was left with just three players minutes after the game had begun. Teams TrustDProcess that won the previous match and GODLIKE ended up losing three players and one player respectively, moments later.

ETG. Brawlers lost two of their players dueling with team IND and ZeroDegree's ZeDGod wiped out the team by killing the rest of them. ETG. Brawlers who outperformed all the teams in the Playins were thus the first squad to walk out of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 3.

Top 5 players of PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 3

Crowd-favorite team SouL was pushed to leave the game with Entity's AmAn taking down their last surviving players MortaL and reGaLTos. Teams Nepali Ho Ni, INS and Entity Gaming were the last three surviving teams. Entity Gaming's AmAn took down Nepali Ho Ni's DisconnecT and INSSmXkieFTW leading his team to secure their first chicken dinner for the day.

Caster Animesh "Thug" Agarwal seemed to be impressed with AmAn and said that the latter's gameplay was the "Best solo play" he has seen in the competitions over the last season. AmAn had secured 10 kills in the match.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 3 points table

Match 3: Miramar TPP

Entity Gaming: 15 kills and 35 points INS: 14 kills and 28 points Zero Degree: 8 kills and 16 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 3 Standings

