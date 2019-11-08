PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 1 Match 4: Soul finishes #9, Fnatic finishes #15, Synerge wins the game

Entity Gaming is leading the overall table after Game 4

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals was held in Delhi, India. The fourth match of SA Regional Finals Day 1 took place in the map Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match was across the north-west part of the map from Georgopol, Rozhok and Yasnaya Polyana. The first playzone formed near the south-west side of the map, and it circled hot priority locations such as Military base and Pochinki.

Synerge won game 4

RipSkyyyy took down JokerFTW from INS to secure the first kill of the game. IND set up a camp in the bridge near Military Base, and Fnatic’s Scout walked right into the trap losing his life in the process. Fnatic had to retaliate immediately from the fight and IND forced them to take another route. INS was the first team to get eliminated from the game, and this was a disappointing performance on their end. Soul was quick to get on the kill-board as Viper eliminated Megastar’s Kislay near a ridge. However, ETG. Brawlers eliminated three members of Soul after a very aggressive flank from their side.

Fnatic woes continued in game 4

The remaining three members of Fnatic were caught off-guard by team Elementrix, and Fnatic faced an early elimination, yet again. Synerge, RIP Official and ORB Official were the only teams remaining towards the end of the game, and Synerge had a two-man advantage over the other two teams. This was enough for Synerge to close out the game as both Rip Official and Orb could not put a dent in Synerge’s gameplay. Synerge won the Chicken Dinner and made a huge leap in the overall points table

Game 4 MVP

Match 4- Erangel TPP

SYNERGE: 16 kills and 36 points RIP OFFICIAL: 10 kills and 24 points IND: 6 kills and 14 points

