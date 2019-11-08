PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Regional Finals day 1 match 6; Fnatic finishes #9, IND finishes #13, RIP Official wins the game

Entity Gaming is leading the table at the end of Day 1

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals is being held in Delhi, India. The sixth match of SA Regional Finals day 1 of the PUBG Mobile tournament took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match started from the west part of the map and went straight towards the extreme south-east part of the map. The first playzone formed near the center of the map, and it circled hot-priority locations such as Military base, School and Rozhok.

RIP Official wins game 6

TDPsaxIEo took down Ronak from Fnatic to secure the first kill of the game. However, Fnatic fought back and eliminated the entire lineup of Trutdprocess. Entity Gaming lost their captain Ghatak in the early stages of the game after Zero Degree’s Surya picked him near the ridge. Losing their captain didn’t put a halt on Entity Gaming’s aggressive playstyle as they flanked INS to eliminate BhishmaFTW.

Although three members of Soul died early in the game, Regaltos came clutch for the team as he racked up 4 kills on his own. Zero Degree had a fantastic perform in game 6 as they secured the highest kills (11) in the game. However, it was RIP Offical who won the Chicken Dinner after they eliminated Megastars from the game.

Synerge faced an early elimination

Fnatic had a disappointing day so far, and game 6 was no better for them. Even though the team is filled with superstars, they barely made any impact throughout the six games. ETG.Brawlers, who won four games in the playin stage, couldn’t find their groove today. The regional finals will continue with day 2 action tomorrow.

MVP list

Match 6- Erangel TPP

RIP Official:10 kills and 30 points MEGASTARS: 9 kills and 23 points ZERO DEGREE: 11 kills and 21 points

