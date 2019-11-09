PMCO Fall Split 2019: SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 10; Godlike wins the game, Soul finishes #5, Fnatic finishes #6

Entity Gaming is leading the overall standings

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals are being held in Delhi, India. The tenth match of SA Regional Finals day 2 of the PUBG Mobile tournament took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match started from the west part of the map and went straight towards the extreme south-east part of the map. The first playzone formed near the right side of the map, and it circled hot-priority locations such as Prison, School, and Rozhok.

Godlike wins Game 4

Fnatic’s Owais took down Shagar from Trustdprocess to secure the first kill of the game. Trustdprocess tried to fight back, but it was not enough to stop Fnatic's push on them. Entity Gaming rushed into a house, not knowing INS was already inside it. INS made most of the situating by eliminating Entity Gaming’s entire squad.

The game was super close towards the end, as all the teams were firing back and forth. Soul Regaltos knocked out a member of Godlike, but he got picked off by INS’s Daljitsk a second later. All four members of ORB Offical were caught off-guard by Elementrix while trying to rush inside the zone.

Godlike went with a passive approach, and this paid off as their entire team made it to the final safe zone. INS tried to fight back in the final safe zone, but Godlike with a two-man advantage closed the game. ETG.Brawlers faced an early elimination, and they are yet to impact the regional finals.

The road ahead looks very scary for them, and it’s very unlikely that they will make a comeback from here.

ETG.Brawlers' misery continues

Match 10- Erangel TPP

GODLIKE: 13 kills and 33 points INS: 7 kills and 21 points ORB OFFICIAL: 8 kills and 16 points

EcORangee wins MVP for game 8