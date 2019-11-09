PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 11: Fnatic's Ronak survives to bag #4, SouL finishes 2nd as IND grabs the chicken dinner

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals is happening in Delhi, India. The 11th match of SA Regional Finals Day 2 took place in the map Erangel in third-person perspective. The flight path for this match passed almost across the heart of the map from locations Peshkova through Milnar. The first zone of the match, however, was to the western part of the map bounded by locations including Dobro Mesto, Castle, Abbey, Milnar and the water body to the west of the island.

Important incidents from SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 11

Mega Stars' vexe was the first player to get eliminated from PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 2 Match 11 as Zero Degree's ZeDGod. Team Fnatic lost three of its players in a close fight with team Mayhem including OWAIS, Sc0utOP, and Paritosh, leaving behind Ronak to bear the entire onus of getting the team placed.

Team Elementrix' s Hyozu looted the first airdrop of the match and collected MK14 and level three backpack, headgear and vest. ETGBrawlers' sangwan took the final blow and eliminated team Zero degree to be the be first squad stepping out of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 2 Match 11.

While ETG Brawlers tried to wipe out ORB Official with grenades, ORB's Mazik smartly hid behind a door, leaving the former team hanging. Team Entity intervened and finished off both the teams, moments later. Crowd-favorite team SouL lost two of its players including ClutchGod and Regaltos, relatively early during the game and the team decided to rotate without attempting a revive.

Teams IND, Entity, and SouL were the top three surviving teams with MortaL taking down Fnatic's RONAK. While Entity Gaming's Neyo couldn't keep up with his heal battle, Team IND grabbed its second dinner with 8 kills by taking down team SouL.

Team IND grabs its second chicken dinner; Entity, SouL and Fnatic bag the following spots

Match 7 - Erangel TPP

1. IND: 8 kills and 28 points

2. Entity Gaming: 8 kills and 18 points

3. SouL: 4 kills and 18 points

