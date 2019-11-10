PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Finals : Day 3 Match 13: SouL departs early at #1, Fnatic bags #3, as ETG. Brawlers grab the chicken dinner

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 3 Match 13

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals is happening in Delhi, India. The 13th match of SA Regional Finals Day 3 took place in the map Erangel in third-person perspective. The flight path for this match passed across the southern part of the map from locations Mylta Power through Primorsk. The first zone of the match too was to the southern part of the map bounded by locations including Quarry, Gatka, Mylta, Sosnovka Military Base and the water body to the south of the island.

Important incidents from SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 13

WhileGodlike's Daksh knocked down ETG Brawlers' iconic, the former's team, however, planned on using iconic as bait without killing him. But, the plan failed and iconic was revived by his teammates. TrustDPross landed the first blow of the match by taking down Godlike's mafia who became the first player to step out of Match 13. Zero Degree's Aansingh eventually took down SynerGE seerVi.

Crowd-favourite team SouL which was at overall position #2 before match 13 begun had to suffer the early loss of CltchGod and Viper amidst a duel with Mayhem. While MortaL managed to confirm the kills of two players fo Mayhem and was in the verge of reviving reGaLTOs. However, both the players died taking damage from staying outside the play zone and SouL was thus the first squad to step out of Match 13. Teams Mayhem, Entity Gaming, Zero Degree and SynerGE followed SouL out of Match 11, minutes later.

Overall standings post PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 13

Fnatic's OWAIS was knocked off by Mega Stars' vehicle and while Sc0utOP was making an attempt to revive him, both the players were taken down by the latter squad. The team's Paritosh was killed by Brawlers' nova with a VSS and RONAK was taken down by Godlike's KikiOP with an AKM.

ETG BRawlers, INS and Godlike were the last surviving teams and the game eventually became a 3v2v1 situation. ETG Brawlers grabbed their first chicken dinner in three days by wiping out both INS and Godlike.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 13 points table

Brawlers, INS and Fnatic bag top three spots while SouL becomes the first team to walk out

Match 13 - Erangel TPP

1. ETG. Brawlers: 5 kills and 25 points

2. INS: 8 kills and 22 points

3. Fnatic: 8 kills and 16 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 13 Standings

