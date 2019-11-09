PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 7: SouL leaves at #5, Fnatic backs #3 and Nepal's Elementrix secures a win

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 09 Nov 2019, 15:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 7

The PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals is taking place at Delhi, India. The seventh match of the SA Regional Finals Day 2 was hosted in map Erangel in third-person perspective.

The flight path for this match passed across the southern part of the map from locations Primorsk through Mansion and Lipovka. The first zone of the match, however, was to the western part of the map bounded by locations including Georgeopol, Pochinki and Sosnovka Military Base water body to the west of the island.

Overall standings post PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 2 Match 7

Important incidents from SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 7

Godlike's KrontanOP landed the first blow of the match by taking down Nepali Ho Ni's NHniR2. Teams TrustDProcess, ZEd and ORB Official ended up losing a few players moments later, but ORB Official became the first squad to walk out Match 7 as Zero Degree's AanSingh took down ORBIMazik.

Sc0utOP's commendable 6x spray blew up team ETG Brawlers' vehicle and he took down the team's sangwan with his Mini-14. ETG Brawlers were then left with just two players, thanks to their early rotations.

Crowd favourite Team SouL's MorataL was instantly taken down by Mym's Cloak. While reGaLTos was knocked down by RIP's TEMPEST with Kar98, his teammates managed to revive him.

The team, however, ended up losing ClutchGOD, with Fnatic's OWAIS knocking him down with his Mini 14 and GODl's KrontanOP stealing his kill with his M742. The team had to then walk out at #5 as reGaLTos was taken down by Entity's AmAn and vIPeR was killed by RIP Official's NaRuTo.

RIP Official, Fnatic and Elementrix were the last three surviving teams of Match 7. While Team Fnatic was finished by team Elementrix, the latter team emerged as the winners of match 7 by wiping out RIP Official as well.

Team Elementrix earned their first chicken dinner in the Regional Finals with 10 kills.

Advertisement

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 7 points table

Elementrix secures a win, pushing crowd-favourite teams SouL and Fnatic down

Match 7 - Erangel TPP

1. Elementrix: 10 kills and 30 points

2. RIP Official: 8 kills and 22 points

3. Fnatic: 8 kills and 18 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 2 Match 7 Standings

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.