PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals day 2 match 8: Synerge wins the game, Fnatic finishes #15, Soul finishes #2

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Nov 2019, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Entity Gaming is leading the overall standings

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals is being held in Delhi, India. The eighth match of SA Regional Finals day 2 of the PUBG Mobile tournament took place in Sanhok from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match started from the south-west of the map and went straight towards the extreme north-east part of the map. The first playzone formed near the center of the map, and it circled hot-priority locations such as Paradise Resort and Bootcamp.

INSBhishmaFTW took down FinalBoss from Megastars to secure the first kill of the game. Team Soul eliminated four members of Godlike after a very aggressive flank from their side.

Synerge won the game

ETG.Brawlers clashed with members of Entity Gaming and it was ETG.Brawlers who came out on top. ETG.Brawlers knocked out two members of Entity Gaming and forced them to run from the fight. Zero Degree is known for its high-tempo game, and it was on display as they wiped out the entire squad of Fnatic in a close skirmish. This was a disappointing match for Fnatic and their lack of synergy was on full display against Zero Degree.

Fnatic faced an early elimination

Soul performed exceptionally well in this match as they racked up 12 kills in the game and even though Soul got eliminated, they still finished in second position. Synerge eventually won the game after they eliminated ETG.Brawlers in the final zone. This was a massive match for Synerge and they are now sitting in the second position in the overall standings. Austinx was the MVP for Synerge as secured 5 kills in the game.

MVP list

Match 7 - Sanhok TPP

1. Synerge: 9 kills and 29 points

Advertisement

2. Soul: 12 kills and 20 points

3. ETG.Brawlers: 5 kills and 19 points