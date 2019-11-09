PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 9: SouL backs #6, Fnatic drops to #2 while Mayhem secures a win

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 09 Nov 2019, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 9

The PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals, being hosted at Delhi, India, is picking up steam. The ninth match of the SA Regional Finals Day 2 took place in map Miramar in third-person perspective.

The flight path for this match passed across the southern part of the map from locations Impala and La Bendita through Trailer Park and Ruins. The first zone of the match too was at the south of the map bounded by locations including Monte Nuevo, San Martin, Los Higos and Valle del Mar.

Important incidents from SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 9

Team SouL's ClutchGOD landed the first blow of the game by knocking down and eventually killing ORB Official's Maddog. The latter team was left with just three players minutes after the game had begun.

Team Zero Degree's Aansingh took down Mayhem's itskk, and TustDProcess' dokudoku was knocked down outside play zone moments later.

The first airdrop of the match landed near Los Leones with teams IND, Mayhem and Nepali Ho Ni around. Team IND ended up looting the drop without picking a fight.

Godlike's AntO made the best use of his AWM and took down TrustDProcess' TDPxUtsarge.

Entity Gaming's AmAn used his AKM to knock down team SouL's MortaL, while the team's Jonathan used his M416 and killed the popular streamer. Entity's clutch with team RIP was one of the best moments of gameplay in the match. However, the team was eventually wiped out by SouL's reGaLTOs.

Team SouL had to leave the game at #5, with reGaLTos being taken down by Smokie from INS.

INS, Mayhem and Fnatic were the three last surviving teams of match 9 with four, four and three players respectively. Sc0utOP knocked out three players from INS and wiped the team out while three of his teammates were knocked down.

Advertisement

Just when Sc0utOP looked set to pull off the greatest clutch of the regional finals by winning the game, Mayhem's Cloak took him down and the latter's team grabbed their first chicken dinner.

While the entire auditorium was seen cheering for Fnatic's Sc0utOP, the team was visibly disappointed at losing the game and Ronak was caught yelling at Paritosh. Ranjit "MambaSR" Patel, the host of the Hindi casting desk, later mentioned that two of the team's players had walked out for a bit.

He added that he thought there were a few internal issues within team Fnatic and that he was able to see it in the game. "That is not how you play PUBG. That is not how you play any other game," Mamba commented.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 9 points table

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 9 Standings

Match 7 - Miramar TPP

1. Mayhem: 7 kills and 27 points

2. Fnatic: 8 kills and 22 points

3. INS: 9 kills and 19 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 2 Match 9 Standings

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.