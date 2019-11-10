PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 14: SouL bags #4, Fnatic down to #10, Brawlers get #2 as IND secures a win

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 10 Nov 2019, 18:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 3 Match 14.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals is happening in Delhi, India. The 14th match of SA Regional Finals Day 3 took place in the map Sanhok in third-person perspective. The flight path for this match passed across the north-western part of the map from locations like Camp Alpha through Tat Mok and Khao. The first zone of the match, however, was to the southern part of the map bounded by locations including Tambang, Paradise Resort, Lakawi, Docks and the water body to the south of the island.

Overall standings post PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 14.

Important incidents from SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 14

Team ORB Official landed the first blow of the match with Yash taking down PooPooMan from team Elementrix and the latter team was left with just three players minutes after the game had begun. SouL's ClutchGod were wiped out by Mayhem's itskk. While he also managed to knock down MortaL, the latter's team revived him on time.

ORB Official became the first team to step out of Match 14 with team Zed wiping them out. Teams RIP Official and TrustDProcess followed ORB out of the game, minutes later. Fnatic too had to walk out the game as a result of a duel with ETG Brawlers.

SouL's MortaL emerged as the MVP of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 3 Match 14.

SouL's MortaL managed to get position #3 as the last man standing with his heal battle and cleverly died outside the play zone without adding a kill point to his opponents. Mega Stars and Team IND had to then fight out for the chicken dinner. Team IND emerged winners of Match 15 with kRAtOs landing the final blow and this win got them their third chicken dinner at PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 14 points table

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 14 Standings.

Match 14 - Sanhok TPP

1. IND: 4 kills and 24 points

2. Mega Stars: 8 kills and 22 points

Advertisement

3. ETG. Brawlers: 10 kills and 18 points

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 14 Standings

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.