PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 15: SouL bags overall #1, Fnatic down to #10, SynerGE finishes #2 as Zero Degree grabs the chicken dinner

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day 3 Match 15.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals is happening in Delhi, India. The 15th match of SA Regional Finals Day 3 took place in the map Miramar in third-person perspective. The flight path for this match passed across the southern of the map from locations Impala through Valle del Mar. The first zone of the match, however, was to the eastern part of the map bounded by locations including Torre Ahumada, Los Leones, Monte Nuevo and La Cobreria.

Important incidents from SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 15

Team Godlike landed the first blow of the match with Daksh taking down DisconnecT from team Nepali Ho Ni. He eventually ended up killing the team's AlexYT and Hb. The latter team was then left with just one player minutes after the game had begun. Team TrustDProcess too lost players in a duel with team IND.

Entity Gaming looted M249, level three backpack, helmet and vest from the first airdrop at MAtch 15 in Miramar. TustDProcess was the first squad to step out of Match 15 with team RIP Official wiping them out. Teams Nepali Ho Ni. Mayhem and Entity Gaming followed TDP out of the game.

SouL bags #1 overall: standings post PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 15.

Fnatic's Sc0utOP, OWAIS and Ronak were killed leaving Paritosh to take the onus of the team, however, he too was taken down eventually and the team just had three kills that time around.

SouL, Zero Degree and SynerGE were the last three surviving teams of Match 15. While MortaL managed to single-handedly get SouL the position points by bagging #3 and one kill point in the last moment, Team Zero degree earned their chicken dinner with 13 kills.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 15 points table

PMCO Fall Split 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 15 Standings

Match 15 - Miramar TPP

1. IND: 8 kills and 28 points

2. SynerGE: 10 kills and 24 points

3. SouL: 9 kills and 19 points

