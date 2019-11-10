PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 16: SouL finishes #7, Fnatic finishes #12, Mayhem win the game

Soul is leading the overall standings.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals are being held in Delhi, India. The 16th match of SA Regional Finals Day 3 took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match started from the south-west part of the map and went straight towards the south-west part of the map. The first playzone formed near the north side of the map, and it circled hot-priority locations such as School, Rozhok, and Yasnaya Polyana.

Mayhem won game 16

ORB Official’s Yash took down Surya from Zero Degree to secure the first kill of the game. Ind and Fnatic collided in the early stages of the game, and it was IND who came on top, knocking out Fnatic’s Owais. However, the luck was with Fnatic as Owais got revived and IND got stuck outside the safe zone. Iconic from ETG.Brawlers sprayed his gun on Nepali Ho Ni’s HB to eliminate him from the game. RIP Official knocked out two members of INS and forced them to run from the fight. Entity Gaming’s poor run continued this game as Megastars completely wiped their lineup. Fnatic unexpectedly ran into Zero Degree near and ridge and this spelled doom for them as the Zero Degree squad eliminated them. Mayhem, ETG.Brawlers and RIP Official made it to the final safe zone but it was Mayhem who won the chicken dinner with all four members remaining with what was an impressive performance from the young squad. Soul finished #7 but are still remain top of the overall standings.

Entity Gaming continues to under perform

Match 16- Erangel TPP

Mayhem:11 kills and 31 points RIP Official: 10 kills and 24 points ETG.BRAWLERS: 7 kills and 17 points

MVP List

