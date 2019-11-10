PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 17: Entity Gaming wins the game, Fnatic finishes #15, SouL finishes #7
PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals are being held in Delhi, India. Match 17 of the SA Regional Finals Day 3 took place in Vikendi from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match started from the south-west part of the map and went towards the south-east part of the map. The first playzone formed near the south side of the map and it circled hot-priority locations such as Winery, Abbey, and Milnar.
The first safe zone formed far away from the first trajectory and this resulted in a silent early game. ORB Official’s Yash took down Anto from Godlike to secure the first kill of the game. ETG.Brawlers, Elementrix and Mayhem collided near a building and only Mayhem came out unscathed. Elemetrix was eliminated while three members from ETG.Brawlers got knocked out (later revived). Fnatic's dreams to qualify for the next round took a huge blow when Megastar eliminated the entire Fnatic lineup. Fnatic finished at the fifteenth position and their way forward is now looking very dire. Megastars later clashed with ETG.Brawlers near a ridge and they completely wiped out the ETG.Brawlers lineup to secure four more kills for their team.
Entity Gaming was leading the table at the end of Day 1 but they had a slump on Day 2. However, they regained their form in this game as their squad went on a massive killing spree. Entity Gaming won the chicken dinner in the penultimate game of the day and they ended the game with massive 17 kills.
Match 17- Vikendi TPP
- Entity Gaming:17 kills and 37 points
- Synerge: 8 kills and 18 points
- IND: 2 kills and 16 points