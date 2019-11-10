PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 17: Entity Gaming wins the game, Fnatic finishes #15, SouL finishes #7

Entity Gaming is back on top.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals are being held in Delhi, India. Match 17 of the SA Regional Finals Day 3 took place in Vikendi from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match started from the south-west part of the map and went towards the south-east part of the map. The first playzone formed near the south side of the map and it circled hot-priority locations such as Winery, Abbey, and Milnar.

Entity Gaming won Game 17

The first safe zone formed far away from the first trajectory and this resulted in a silent early game. ORB Official’s Yash took down Anto from Godlike to secure the first kill of the game. ETG.Brawlers, Elementrix and Mayhem collided near a building and only Mayhem came out unscathed. Elemetrix was eliminated while three members from ETG.Brawlers got knocked out (later revived). Fnatic's dreams to qualify for the next round took a huge blow when Megastar eliminated the entire Fnatic lineup. Fnatic finished at the fifteenth position and their way forward is now looking very dire. Megastars later clashed with ETG.Brawlers near a ridge and they completely wiped out the ETG.Brawlers lineup to secure four more kills for their team.

Fnatic failed to win the game

Entity Gaming was leading the table at the end of Day 1 but they had a slump on Day 2. However, they regained their form in this game as their squad went on a massive killing spree. Entity Gaming won the chicken dinner in the penultimate game of the day and they ended the game with massive 17 kills.

Match 17- Vikendi TPP

Entity Gaming:17 kills and 37 points Synerge: 8 kills and 18 points IND: 2 kills and 16 points

MVP list.