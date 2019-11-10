PMCO Fall Split 2019, SA Regional Finals Day 3 Match 18: INS win the game, ETG.Brawlers finishes #3, SouL finishes #7

Entity Gaming finishes regional finals at first position

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals are being held in Delhi, India. Match 18 of the SA Regional Finals Day 3 took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path for this match started from the north part of the map and went towards the south-east part of the map. The first playzone formed near the west side of the map and it circled hot-priority locations such as the School, Georgopol and the Quarry.

INS wins the final game of the day.

Fnatic’s Scout took down Cloak from Mayhem to secure the first kill of the game. The game was very chaotic from the beginning, and all the teams were trading back and forth. SouL came huge in this game as they racked up five kills. SouL camped at the highest mountain on the map and this gave them a height advantage over the rest of the teams. SouL knocked out Zero Degree, Elementrix and TrustDProcess, making a huge statement in the final game of the day. Entity Gaming rushed on SynerGE members but this move backfired as Entity Gaming lost all four members in the skirmish.

Fnatic finishes #10, fails to qualify for Kuala Lumpur.

INS eliminated ETG.Brawlers ending the latter's chance of reaching the next stage in the process. INS and Nepali Ho Ni fought a close battle in the final circle for the Chicken Dinner, but it was INS who came away victorious. With that result, INS has qualified for the PMCO Global finals. Entity Gaming has finished the regional finals in the first position, followed by SouL and SynerGE in second and third.

Match 18- Erangel TPP

INS: 9 kills and 21 points NEPALI HO NI: 7 kills and 21 points ETG.BRAWLERS: 7 kills and 15 points

MVP list.