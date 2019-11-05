PMCO Fall Split 2019: Schedule and casters announced for South Asia Playins

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 05 Nov 2019, 20:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins to take place at Delhi on 6th and 7th of November 2019

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is currently hosting PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019, and the regional Playins for the South Asian region are all set to take place at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi, India. The Playins will see 24 top squads from the region fight it out at the battlegrounds on the 6th and 7th of November.

The top 16 teams from the playins will get to compete in the regional finals.

Who are the Hindi and English casters for PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins?

PUBG Mobile Esports has now officially announced the Hindi and English casting desk for the event. Ocean Sharma, Ketan Patel and Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, who were seen casting a host of matches for PMIT 2019, will be casting the South Asia Playins in Hindi along with Mannu "kRaT" Karki and Varun Super Jonny John. Ranjit "MambaSR" Patel will be the host.

This event is gonna be OP! 😁 #pmco https://t.co/Z9tKvAa7Jy — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 4, 2019

The English talent announcement desk will comprise of Franco "Ilustrado" Bernardino, Mustache Dave, John Allen, Zander "Blank" Padwick, Cormac "ImPERium" Wyatt and Alex Byfield, and will be hosted by Jason Kaplan.

What is the match schedule for PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins?

The following is the match schedule for Playins Days 1 and 2, according to PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube:

Schedule for the Playins Day 1:

2:30 PM Group A and Group B: Erangel

3:30 PM Group A and Group B: Vikendi

4:45 PM Group A and Group C: Miramar

5:45 PM Group A and Group C: Sanhok

7:00 PM Group B and Group C: Miramar

8:00 PM Group B and Group C: Vikendi

Advertisement

Schedule for Playins Day 2:

2:30 PM Group A and Group B: Miramar

3:30 PM Group A and Group B: Sanhok

4:45 PM Group A and Group C: Vikendi

5:45 PM Group A and Group C: Erangel

7:00 PM Group B and Group C: Sanhok

8:00 PM Group B and Group C: Erangel

Where to watch PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins?

Fans in Delhi can root for their favorite squads live at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, the entry for which is free. Fans who can't make it to the venue can watch the live-stream of all the tournaments at PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel; the links for the same are given below:

Playins Day 1 Hindi

Playins Day 1 English

Playins Day 2 Hindi

Playins Day 2 English

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.