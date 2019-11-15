PMCO Fall Split Finals 2019 Team Spotlight: Bigetron RA

Bigetron RA will be competing at the PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Prelims

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 Global Prelims are all set to take place at the Putra World Trade Centre in Malaysia from 23rd to 25th November. The Global Prelims will see 16 teams from 10 regions compete to earn their place at the Grand Finals and Bigetron is one of the teams representing the Southeast Asian Region at the tournament. Here's a glimpse of their run at PMCO Fall Split 2019.

Bigetron RA's gameplay during the League Stage of PMCO Fall Split 2019

Bigetron RA is an Indonesian team that comprises of Made "Zuxxy" Pramudita, Made "Luxxy" Prabaswara, Muhammad "Ryzen" Albi and Nirzar "MiCROBY" Lugatio. The team was topping the charts throughout the League Stage with multiple Chicken Dinners to their name. They emerged as the Gunslingers for three consecutive weeks. Bigetron RA had garnered a total of 1453 points including 632 kill points and bagged the first position at the League Stage taking home prize money of $8600.

Bigetron RA's gameplay during the SEA Grand Finals of PMCO Fall Split 2019

Team Bigetron RA's gameplay took a slight drop through the Regional Finals and the team slipped down to the sixth position at the end of Day 2. They had garnered a total of 132 points with 58 kill points and two Chicken Dinners through the Regional Finals of Southeast Asia, earning their spot at the Global Prelims.

Bigetron RA's performance at PMCO Spring Split 2019

Bigetron RA had bagged the fifth position at PMCO Spring Split 2019 which was held at Berlin in July 2019. They had garnered a total of 262 points including 77 kill points with three Chicken Dinners across 16 matches. The team took home prize money of $10,000.

Bigetron RA is one of the teams to look out for at the PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals since the team has the potential to earn their ticket to the PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals.