PMCO Fall Split Finals 2019 team spotlight: Party Gaming

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 21:09 IST SHARE

Party Gaming is the first runner-up team from Korea region

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Prelims are about to begin on 23 November. This would be the last and the most precious opportunity for all the teams who failed to grab a place in the finals to be held in Putra World Trade Centre, Malaysia. Here we take a look at one of the competing teams, Party Gaming.

As we know, the PMCO Fall Split was divided into various regions. Party Gaming; an esports team coming from Korea region, was the centre of attraction both in the semi-finals as well as in the finals.

What is more interesting is the fact that Party Gaming bagged the second spot in the Korea region finals. Along with it, they also got a prize pool of $2,477. In the final standing, Party Gaming took 75 points (19 points less than the winning team EGC Black).

Line-up for Party Gaming (Group A)

The players who were part of the squad in the semi-finals are:

Her

Azqsxwdce

임지훈

김잔치

Party Gaming Performance in the Korea region finals

Party Gaming began their journey with not-so-good standings. In the first round, they only managed to get 11 points. However, their performance took a boost in the second round where they bagged 13 points.

Their performance continued to boom in the third round. The ended the round with the third most highest points 19. But, sadly, they couldn't manange to keep the momentum in the fourth round they declined by a huge margin. They managed to get only five points in that round. The last round wrapped up with Party Gaming getting 16 points.

The team has the potential to get into the grand finals. It would be interesting to see them battling for the ticket to Malaysia where they will compete with teams like RRQ Athena, Soul, EGC black, Entity etc.