PMCO Fall Split South Asia Playins Day 1 Results, Team Brawlers On Top Of The Leaderboards

PMCO SA Day 1 standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open's Fall Split has returned with some intense battles in PUBG Mobile arenas. PMCO South Asia Playins consists of 24 teams from South Asia regions( India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan) battling it out to make it to PMCO Global Finals. After Playins, 16 teams will advance to the regional finals of the PMCO South Asia. PMCO South Asia Playins are taking place in KD JHADAV Indoor Hall, Delhi.

Day 1 Match By Match Results:

Match 1 (Erangel TPP Group A and Group B): -

Winner: Team ETG Brawlers

Points Table:

#1 Team ETG Brawlers: 33 Points (13 Kills)

#2 Team SynerGE: 21 Points (7 Kills)

#3 Team Zero Degree: 20 Points (10 Kills)

Match 2 (Vikendi TPP Group A and Group B): -

Winner: Team ETG Brawlers

Points Table:

#1 ETG Brawlers: 30 Points (10 Kills)

#2 Team Zero Degree: 20 Points (13 Kills)

#3 TrustdProcess: 19 Points (5 Kills)

Match 3 (Miramar TPP Group A and Group C): -

Winner: ETG Brawlers

Points Table:

#1 ETG Brawlers: 34 Points (14 Kills)

#2 Team Fnatic: 19 Points (5 Kills)

#3 Entity Gaming: 18 Points (8 kills)

Match 4 (Sanhok TPP Group A and Group C) :-

Winner: Team Trustdprocess

Points Table:

#1 Team TrustdProcess: 33 Points (13 Kills)

#2 Entity Gaming: 21 Points( 7 Kills)

#3 Orange Rocks: 17 Points (7 Kills)

Match 5 (Miramar TPP Group B and Group C) :-

Winner: Team Fnatic

Points Table:

#1 Team Fnatic: 30 Points (10 Kills)

#2 Team Soul: 22 Points (8 Kills)

#3 Team GodLike: 20 Points (12 Points)

Match 6 (Vikendi TPP Group B and Group C) :-

Winner: Team Mega X

Now coming to the summary of day 1, it was Team ETG Brawlers coming in as the underdog in the tournament, amazed everyone in the first few matches of day 1. Day 1 was full of surprises as many teams played some great battles they were showing their skills.

