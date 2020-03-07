PMCO Germany Group Stage: Day 4 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The fourth day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were exciting. The group stage for Germany is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from the country are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the fourth day of the group stage. A total of 4 matches were played, and at the end of the day, Unicorns Of Love topped the leaderboard with four chicken dinners and 192 points. SYRIAN ESPORTS and NUMBER ONE followed them with 123 and 120 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the fourth day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Germany Group Stage Day 4 Overall Standings

#1 UNICORNS OF LOVE 192 Points

#2 SYRIAN ESPORTS 123 Points

#3 NUMBER ONE 120 Points

#4 AKATSUKI TEAM 120 Points

#5 ARKGAMING 109 Points

#6 TEAM 3M 106 Points

Advertisement

#7 PENTA 91 Points

#8 963SQUAD 90 Points

#9 ULTIMANECAT 87 Points

#10 SEVENSTARS 84 Points

#11 RIG 82 Points

#12 TRY AGAIN 79 Points

#13 RESURGENT 76 Points

#14 NO RAGE 76 Points

#15TEAM ILLUMIN8 64 Points

#16 CPNTEAM 61 Points

The Germany group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.