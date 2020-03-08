PMCO Germany Group Stage: Day 5 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The fifth day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were exciting. The group stage for Germany is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from the country are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the fifth day of the group stage. A total of 4 matches were played, and at the end of the day, UNICORNS OF LOVE topped the leaderboard with four chicken dinners and 192 points. AKATSUKI TEAM and TEAM 3M followed them with 185 and 129 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the fifth day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Germany Group Stage Day 5 Overall Standings

#1 UNICORNS OF LOVE 192 Points

#2 AKATSUKI TEAM 185 Points

#3 TEAM 3M 129 Points

#4 RIGGED 126 Points

#5 SYRIAN ESPORTS 123 Points

#6 RIG 122 Points

#7 NUMBER ONE 120 Points

#8 GHOULSWELLKNOWN 112 Points

#9 SEVENSTARS 109 Points

#10 ARKGAMING 109 Points

#11 963SQUAD 104 Points

#12 TRY AGAIN 104 Points

#13 REVENGESQUAD 95 Points

#14 EQUALIZE 92 Points

#15 PENTA 91 Points

#16 NO RAGE 88 Points

The Germany group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.