PMCO Germany Group Stage: Day 6 results and overall standings

The sixth day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were exciting. The group stage for Germany is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from the country are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group B and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the sixth day of the group stage. A total of 4 matches were played, and at the end of the day, UNICORNS OF LOVE topped the leaderboard with four chicken dinners and 250 points. AKATSUKI TEAM and SYRIAN ESPORTS followed them with 185 and 180 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the sixth day of the PMCO Germany Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Germany Group Stage Day 6 Overall Standings

#1 UNICORNS OF LOVE 250 Points

#2 AKATSUKI TEAM 185 Points

#3 SYRIAN ESPORTS 180 Points

#4 NUMBER ONE 178 Points

#5 PENTA 164 Points

#6 TEAM 3M 129 Points

#7 RIGGED 126 Points

#8 RIG 122 Points

#9 RESURGENT 121 Points

#10 ARKGAMING 118 Points

#11 ULTIMANECAT 116 Points

#12 GHOULSWELLKNOWN 112 Points

#13 SEVENSTARS 109 Points

#14 963SQUAD 104 Points

#15 TRY AGAIN 104 Points

#16 TDEADLYSHOT 103 Points

The Germany group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.