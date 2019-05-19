×
PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Indian Division Semifinals Results are Out; Team Brawlers, Soul Mortal's Team Soul, and TeamInsidious Progress to the Finals

Wasif
CONTRIBUTOR
News
22   //    19 May 2019, 22:47 IST

PUBG Mobile Club Open
PUBG Mobile Club Open

After months of intense PUBG Mobile gameplay, we finally have the 16 teams who will be playing in the live finals of the Indian division of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

In the past two weeks of the semifinals, we got to see some surprising results in the 16 matches that were played. Some unknown squads rose up to show that India has a lot of hidden PUBG Mobile experience.

The top 16 teams of the semifinals table have been selected for the finals. The position on the table was based on placement points in the matches and the number of kills.

Topping the table with 382 points were The Brawlers. The team was placed at #12 in the group stages of the tournament. However, they really improved their gameplay and came back really strong to become the semifinal table toppers.

Team Insidious were the runners up in the table. The team had topped the group stages. They were dominant at week 1 of the semifinals and completed the week as the table toppers. However, The Brawlers snatched the first place from them with their amazing gameplay during week 2.

Team Soul, the winners of the PUBG Mobile India Series, also made it to the finals. The team did not have the best run in the PMCO having finished the group stage at #21. Week 1 of the semifinals were also disappointing for the fan favorite squad. They were placed at #16 at the end of week 1 and facing disqualification. However, the squad returned stronger than ever in week 2 with three chicken dinners and finished the semifinals at 4th position. Fans of the team will be hoping they continue this performance at the finals as well.

Here is the complete list of 16 teams who have qualified-

  1. The Brawlers
  2. Team Insidious
  3. Hydra
  4. Team Soul
  5. ORB
  6. Coming Soon
  7. Megastars
  8. ISO
  9. Indian Tigers
  10. Team IND
  11. Learn from Past
  12. Pain Retribution
  13. 8BIT
  14. Evil Big Fellas
  15. RIP Official
  16. Daku Official

You check the complete PMCO 2019 points table at Sportskeeda.

The schedule and venue for the finals have not been announced yet.

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
