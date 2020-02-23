PMCO India Finals 2020 Day 2 results and overall standings

PMCO Spring Split India 2020

With the Regional Finals of PMCO India 2020 having come to a close, the teams will now be gearing up for PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2020. A total of 16 teams battled for two days in this online event, and the top 9 teams will now be proceeding to the PMPL South Asia 2020 event.

At the end of Day 2, Godlike topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 187 points. Orange Rock and MegaStars followed them with 182 and 170 points.

PMCO India Finals 2020 Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings of PMCO India Finals 2020 after the last day:

#1 Godlike- 187 points(79 kills)

#2 Orange Rock- 182 points(63 kills)

#3 MegaStars- 170 points(63 kills)

#4 Team Tamilas- 167 points(76 kills)

#5 Marcos Gaming- 159 points(64 kills)

#6 Fnatic- 107 point(38 kills)

#7 UMExRxN- 105 points(35 kills)

#8 vsgCrawlers- 102 points(40 kills)

#9 Celtz- 100 points(31 kills)

#10 Team iNSANE- 88 points(34 kills)

#11 7Seas Esports- 79 points(35 kills)

#12 TeamGenocide- 83 points(21 kills)

#13 Revenge eSpt- 55 points(32 kills)

#14 ELMTesports- 48 points(25 kills)

#15 Aztecs ESP- 48 points(24 kills)

#16 LCrafteSport- 39 points(19 kills)

The qualified teams will fight with the teams from other South Asia countries for a spot in PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PMPL South Asia 2020 will be a LAN event and it will also be llive streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel.