PMCO India Finals Results: Celtz wins the fourth game of Day 1

M atch Standings

The Indian Finals of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is in full swing with the action rolling into Day 1.

The fourth match of the day took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Georgopool to the Military Base, and the first play zone was formed on the south side of the map.

Early Game

The first airdrop of the game landed near the Pochinki contained Groza and Level 3 Gear in it. After a few moments, SmokieOP from GODLike looted that airdrop without taking any fights. RVNG Gravyd took the first kill of the map by eliminating aztecSpidey from the game with M16 Assault Rifle.

Mid Game

In just a few minutes, RVNG knocked out another member of the Aztec clan. As only two players of Aztecs were standing alive, the RVNG clan attacked on the rest of the players and eliminated their whole squad. Aztec clan finished at #16 position in the second game. The third play zone made a sudden shift and formed on the Military Base. Considering this, a bunch of teams decided to do bridge camp, which resulted in a couple of battles on the spot.

Late Game

In the final zone, the last alive member of Orange Rock was doing heal battle. On the other side, Celtz was at a prime spot inside of the circle. Without taking any final battle, Celtz clan secured the Chicken Dinner of the fourth match. Later, Celtz Rox got the MVP of the match by killing three opponents.