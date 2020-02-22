PMCO India Finals Results: Godlike wins the second game of Day 1

Match Standings

The Indian Finals of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is in full swing with the action rolling into Day 1.

The second match of the day took place in Sanhok from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Ban Tai to Mongnai, and the first play zone was formed on the Southeast side of the map.

Early Game

Marcos Gaming, the leading team of PMCO India Semi-Finals, decided to land in Ruins, and Fnatic landed in Bootcamp. Destra from UMExRxN spotted RVNGGrayed alone in the open and instantly confirmed his kill early in the game. ScoutOP from Fnatic got killed while running in the open by ELMTUltron, and Fnatic was left with three players.

Mid Game

MG.Zed and 7Seas got engaged in a fight, and 7 Seas wiped half squad of MG.Zed. After a while, MG.Zed was utterly wiped out by Team Tamilas at the 16th spot. Meanwhile, Fnatic eliminated the full squad of Celtz from the game. LCraft eSports rushed on Elmnt Esports, but the players of Elmnt Esports handled the situation beautifully and wiped LCraft eSports.

Late Game

The zone made a sudden shift towards the Southeast side, and most of the teams were out of the play zone. vsgCrawlers finished Fnatic on the 12th spot just after the formation of the new zone. The final two remaining teams were vsgCrawlers and Godlike from where the latter got the Chicken Dinner in a 2vs3 situation with a total of 13 kills.