PMCO India Finals Results: Orange Rock wins the fifth game of Day 1

Match Standings

The Indian Finals of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is in full swing with the action rolling into Day 1.

The fifth match of the day took place in Vikendi from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Cosmorome to Volnova, and the first play zone was formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

Fnatic got the first knock of the map by taking down RVNG's Grayed. As none of his teammates were nearby, Fnatic confirmed their kill without engaging further. On this other side, 7S's Zigsaw edged out the second member of the RVNG clan with a G36C weapon. At that point, RVNG decided to aim for the place points and avoid early battles.

Mid Game

While exploring the small compounds, Fnatic spotted out ELMT clan and executed their first move towards the opponent team. Fnatic ScoutOP got the first player of the opponent team by knocking out ELMT Gabbar. Considering the man advantage, Fnatic rushed on the enemy team and eliminated their whole squad. However, Fnatic Ash also sacrificed his life during the battle.

Late Game

Ahead of the game, Airdrop landed in the open field contained M249 in it. As the airdrop was in open, no team tried to loot it. In the barn house, Team Genocide got punished by 7Seas who were playing aggressive from the last match. Without losing a single teammate, 7Seas added four kills into their bag. The final battle took place between Team Tamilas and Orange Rock. With a man advantage, Orange Rock conquered the final battle and got the victory of the fifth match.