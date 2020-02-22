PMCO India Finals Results: Team Tamilas wins the first game of Day 1

Match Standings

The Indian Finals of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is in full swing with the action rolling into Day 1.

The first match of the day took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Yasnaya Polyana to Hospital, and the first play zone was formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

Fnatic, like their previous strategies, decided to land near the bridge and loot the small compounds on the Erangel map. UME's KikiOP spotted Aztec clan, who was shifting to the next circle. Unfortunately, none of his shots connected to the opponent team, and the Aztec ESP successfully traveled into the next circle.

Mid Game

Fnatic's ScoutOP, who was holding the ridge in an open field, knocked out Aztec RB with Mini14. At this time, the whole squad of Aztec was in a difficult situation as they were surrounded by two opponent teams, Godlike and Fnatic.

Late Game

After knocking a single player, two players of Fnatic decided to risk their lives and pushed on Aztecs ESP. In the final zone, MGZed and Team Tamillas concluded the final battle. All four players were alive from Team Tamilas clan, and on the other side, Marcos Gaming had three players. Team Tamilas came out with a chicken dinner after an intense fight at the end.