PMCO India Finals Results: UMExRxN wins the third game of Day 1

Match Standings

The Indian Finals of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is in full swing with the action rolling into Day 1.

The third match of the day took place in Miramar from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Valle der Mar to Impala, and the first play zone was formed on the Northwest side of the map.

Early Game

Most of the teams were out of the circle as it was formed away from the plane path. As a result, the teams had to do heavy rotations at the start of the game. ScoutOP from Fnatic drew the first blood after killing XsIst from Godlike in the open. Trilok from Revenge Esports rushed on Team Genocide and knocked two players of the team but couldn't confirm the kill and was killed by the other players of Team Genocide.

Mid Game

Celtz killed the remaining one player of Revenge Esports, and Revenge Esports became the first team to get eliminated from the game. KikiOP from UMExRxN eliminated MegaStars with a beautiful M416 spray. ScoutOP from Fnatic was once again caught in the open and was killed immediately by ORMavi.

Late Game

Celtz eliminated orange Rock at the 6th spot while they were fighting Fnatic. Team iNSANE did an aggressive push on Fnatic and eliminated the whole squad beautifully. Meanwhile, UMExRxN pushed in on Team iNSANE just at the right time and got the Chicken Dinner with ten kills in the third game of the day.