PMCO India Group Stage Results: Aztec ESP wins the first game of Day 6

Match standings of Game 1

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The first match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Primorsk to Severny, and the first play-zone was formed on the east side of the map.

Early Game

At the beginning of the match, Team Tamilas spotted and picked off HYP's Mahesh. Just after his knock, the whole squad of HYP arrived at the same spot and took their revenge from the opponent team. Later, the only surviving member of HYP got killed by Team Tamillas, exiting at #16 rank.

Mid Game

Meanwhile, in Rozhok, M40 and iE clan were facing each other in an intense battle and M40 surrounded all the players of iE clan from all directions. After a few moments, M40 Ruthless knocked out iE player with a cooked grenade and instantly rushed on to the onlu surviving member of the enemy's team.

Late Game

While shifting to the zone, Fnatic's ScoutOP spotted the whole squad of GODL clan and tried to edge out the enemy with UMP + 4x spray. However, he failed to do so and decided to move back from the battle. The final battle between AZTEC ESP and LC was clinched by AZTEC with a total of 11 Kills.