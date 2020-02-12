PMCO India Group Stage Results: GODL wins the third game of Day 6

Match standings of Game 3

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Miramar map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from El Hazar to El Pozo, and the first play-zone was formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

FULLPWR heavily punished Aztec in the beginning of the game by eliminating three players of the opposing team. Team Tamillas' CarryOP was knocked on the ground, and was eliminated by TGE clan with M16 burst fire. While looting Los Leones, iNTENSE attacked FULL PWR's player and instantly eliminated him.

Mid Game

GODL clan, who was looting San Martin, got spotted by HYP clan. Luckily, the player attained cover in the nick of time and avoided early elimination. On the other side, the airdrop landed near Monte Nuevo and contained MK14. As there were no teams nearby, nobody looted it.

Late Game

While finding the vehicle, iNTENSE added two kills by wiping out M40 team members, bursting their vehicle from the ridge of a hill. LC, who were outside of the circle, took some substantial damage from the blue zone and proceeded into the next zone without taking any casualties. GODL was unbeatable in the third match and snatched the victory from UME with a total of 18 kills.